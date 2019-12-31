Home

Colene Binyon, 78, of Fort Smith, formerly of Paris, passed away Dec. 30, 2019, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 9, 1941, in Paris to her parents, the late R.H. and Erma Faye (Penicks) Binyon. She was a retired hair stylist, working in Dallas for many years.
She is survived by a sister, Merelene Binyon and husband Mick Graham of Dallas; a brother, Lonnie Binyon and wife Linnie of Charleston; two nephews, Chad Binyon of Greenwood and Eric Binyon and wife Lynn of Lehighton, Pa., and their daughter Hannah; and a niece, Sherry Drennan and husband Darin of Greenwood and their children Dakston, Dane, Deacon and Dacen.
Burial of cremains will be at a later date at Oakwood Cemetery in Paris, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
Published in Charleston Express on Jan. 2, 2020
