Connie Lea

Connie Lynn Lea, 70, died Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Funeral service will be 11 a.m. Thursday at First Baptist Church in Fort Smith with burial at 2 p.m. at Lowe's Creek Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.

She was survived by two daughters, Melanie Lea and Amanda Sanders; a son, John Lea; a sister, Victoria Milam; a sister, Bonnie Johns; and a brother, Robert Steven.

Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday at the church, prior to the service.



