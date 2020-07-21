Danny Stubblefield
Danny Allen Stubblefield, who resided in Fort Smith, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born Sept. 20, 1946, in Charleston to Orbra "Junior" Stubblefield and Annie Juanita (Robertson) Stubblefield. He was 73 years old. Danny was a retired general manager for Weatherford International in Fort Smith and a Presbyterian.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Randy Davis.
He is survived by his wife of 51 years, Marilyn (Dow) Stubblefield; two children, Jeremy Stubblefield and wife Julie of Green Forest and Angela Stubblefield of Fort Smith; three grandchildren, Nicholas Burbaugh and wife Felicia, Makenna Owens and Kalynn Owens; and a great-grandson, Benjamin Burbaugh.
Private graveside service will be at Mount Hope Cemetery, north of Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Mount Hope Cemetery Fund c/o Rick Posey, 5901 S. AR 215, Charleston, AR 72903.
