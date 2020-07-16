Or Copy this URL to Share

Deborah Chambers

Deborah Ann Cole Chambers, 65, of Coles Chapel died July 14, 2020, at a local hospital.

Funeral service was held Saturday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Coles Chapel Cemetery.

She is survived by two daughters, Tommie and Grace Chambers; a son, Jonathan Chambers; a stepson, Chad Chambers; an adopted son, Zach English; her mother, Tommie Brophy; her stepmother, Belva Lea Cole; a sister, Rebecca Fick; a brother, David Cole; and five grandchildren.



