Deborah Chambers
1954 - 2020
Deborah Ann Cole Chambers, 65, of Coles Chapel died July 14, 2020, at a local hospital.
Funeral service was held Saturday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Coles Chapel Cemetery.
She is survived by two daughters, Tommie and Grace Chambers; a son, Jonathan Chambers; a stepson, Chad Chambers; an adopted son, Zach English; her mother, Tommie Brophy; her stepmother, Belva Lea Cole; a sister, Rebecca Fick; a brother, David Cole; and five grandchildren.

Published in Charleston Express from Jul. 16 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
17
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
JUL
18
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
