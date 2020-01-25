|
Dick Seifert
Dick L. Seifert, 71, of Little Rock passed away Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. Dick was born to Urban and Isabel (Wilhelm) Seifert on May 15, 1948, at Smith's Hospital in Paris at 9:07 a.m. He grew up in Charleston and attended Arkansas School for the Blind (ASB) in Little Rock from kindergarten through 12th grade, graduating May 25, 1967. While at ASB, Dick enjoyed history, geography and science, developing a strong interest in English grammar in the 11th grade. He learned to cane chairs and do wood and metal work in industrial arts. Dick played euphonium (baritone) in the ASB band, participated in athletics and earned a novice license to operate an amateur (ham) radio. He graduated from Arkansas Tech in Russellville on his birthday in 1971, with a Bachelor of Arts degree in Economics. He earned a Master of Social Science, specializing in manpower economics in 1972 from the University of Mississippi at Oxford and in 1973 he completed one year toward a Ph.D. in Economics.
Dick was employed at Arkansas Juvenile Services (now Arkansas Division of Youth Services), Arkansas Division of Services for the Blind and Central Arkansas Transit (now Rock Region Metro).
Dick liked to read. Most of his reading material was in braille until the summer of 1986, when he learned to use an Optacon — a device that allowed him to access printed material by touch. This substantially increased his independence, especially with reading mail. In recent years, he also learned to use a computer. He enjoyed following the Cardinals Baseball Club and Arkansas Razorbacks football, basketball and baseball teams. He followed the Arkansas Travelers Baseball Club, which he held 70 shares of stock in.
Dick heard at least parts of 712 broadcasts of the Razorback's football games. This activity began Nov. 8, 1958, against Harden Simmons at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock. In Dick's early years, he went squirrel and possum hunting with his dad and he also enjoyed fishing, swimming and playing the guitar.
Dick was a life member of Arkansas School for the Blind Alumni Association, American and Arkansas Council of the Blind, American Council of Blind Lions, Little Rock Council 812 of Knights of Columbus and the Braille Revival League. He served on the National Board of Directors of the American Council of the Blind for 13 years. He also held membership in the Little Rock Founders Lions Club since May 1981 and participated in Political Animals since February 1986.
Dick was preceded in death by his parents; a brother, Mark Seifert; and a sister, Cathy Seifert.
Left to cherish his memory are two sisters, Debbie Burnett of McGhee and Pam Been of Sallisaw; two brothers, Larry Seifert of Greenwood and Randy Seifert of Conway; and a host of other family and friends.
Rosary will be said at 10:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, at St. Andrews Catholic Church in Little Rock. Funeral Mass will follow the rosary at 11 a.m. Monday at the church and burial will follow the Mass at 3:30 p.m. at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Dick asked that we do not mourn for him at his death, but that we rejoice in knowing that he had a successful life.
In lieu of flowers, he asked that people make a donation to the
Published in Charleston Express on Jan. 26, 2020