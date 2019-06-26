|
|
Don Owen
Don Richard Owen left his temporary home of 84 years and walked through the gates of heaven on June 25, 2019. He was born to the late Theodore Roosevelt Owen and Biddie Leona Taylor Owen on Dec. 23, 1934.
Don is survived by his wife of 61 years, Geneva Ruth Berry Owen; two sons, David Wayne Owen and wife Rhonda Jo of Jacksonville and Darren Richard Owen and wife Rhonda D. of North Little Rock; one daughter, Donna Jo Barnett and husband Jim of Columbus, Ohio; seven grandsons, Jonathon, Chance and wife Katie, James and wife Heather, Jared and wife Elizabeth, Joshua, Chris and wife CeCe and Kenny and wife Diane; one granddaughter, Kayla Nowlin and husband Michael; 12 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.
Don had many jobs in his life from farmhand to grocery clerk, serving his country in the U.S. Navy as a young lad, then on to Dixie Cup, an insurance adjuster and driving a train for 50 years, but his most favorite was being a door greeter in the house of God. Psalm 84:10. Don was also a member of First Southern Baptist Church in Central City.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, June 28, 2019, at First Southern Baptist Church with interment with military honors at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Family will receive friends 6-8 p.m. Thursday at First Southern Baptist Church.
Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Charleston Express on June 27, 2019