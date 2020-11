Or Copy this URL to Share

Edith McAllister

Edith Jane McAllister, 70, of Charleston died Nov. 26, 2020, in Charleston.

Arrangements are under the direction of Smith Mortuary.

She is survived by a daughter, Laura McAllister; two sons, Jake McAllister Jr. and Jake Lee McAllister; a sister, Kathy Kelley; a brother, Junior Kelly; eight grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.



