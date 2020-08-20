1/1
Edna Hopkins
1935 - 2020
Edna Leola Hopkins, who resided near Paris, died Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020, at Greenhurst Nursing Center in Charleston. She was born Aug. 2, 1935, in Freer, Texas, to Columbus LaFaye Goodwin and Alice Adella Cooper Goodwin. She was 85 years old.
Edna was a retired secretary for Logan County Soil Conservation Services in Paris and a faithful member of First Baptist Church in Ratcliff.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, S.J. Hopkins; two sisters, Maudie Kirkpatrick and Linda Faye Goodwin; and her parents.
She is survived by five children, Lynn Curtis and husband Kelvin, Alicia Meeh and husband David and Dwayne Hopkins and wife Toni, all of Caulksville, Sheryl West and husband Ron of Bartlesville, Okla., and Alan Hopkins and wife Kelly of Fort Collins, Colo.; a brother, Joel Goodwin and wife Sydney of Greenwood; 19 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Funeral service will be held at 4 p.m. Monday, Aug. 24 at Caulksville Cemetery Pavilion, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston. The Rev. Robert Berry will officiate the service.
Public viewing will be 2-6 p.m. Sunday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.
Pallbearers will be her grandsons, Chris Storey, Kennon Noble, Alexander West, Justin Hopkins, Nathan Hopkins, Casey Hopkins, Cory Hopkins, Caleb Hopkins and Bryce Plymale.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Charleston Express from Aug. 20 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
23
Viewing
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop
AUG
24
Viewing
08:00 - 03:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop
AUG
24
Funeral service
04:00 PM
Caulksville Cemetery Pavilion
