Edra Taylor
Edra Faye Taylor, 86, of Cameron died Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service was held Tuesday, Oct. 22, 2019, at Bonanza Assembly of God Church with burial at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
She is survived by her husband, Guy; four daughters, Gladys Walker, Betty Bentley, Donna Anderson and Shirley Calma; two brothers, Paul and Orville Brown; 10 grandchildren; six stepgrandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; and three stepgreat-great-grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Express on Oct. 23, 2019