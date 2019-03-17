|
|
Ellen Sharpe
Ellen Iona Barton Sharpe. who resided in Charleston, passed away Friday, March 15, 2019, at Mercy Hospital, Fort Smith. She was born July 10, 1923, in Cecil, to the late Lee Price and Frances (Brown) Price. She was 95 years old. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Julian Osburn Barton, who passed away in 1984, and husband of 25 years, B. Leamon Sharpe, who passed away in 2016. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Irene Valentine and Wayne Bell; and a brother, Marvin Price.
Ellen worked several jobs in her early years, and she worked locally at the Px at Fort Chaffee Military Base in Barling. She was a member of First Assembly of God in Charleston, a loving wife, mother and grandmother, and she will be missed by her family and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston, with Pastor Darrell Johnson officiating. Burial will be at Cecil Cemetery in Cecil, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
She is survived by three sons, Jerry Barton and J.O. Barton, both of Charleston, and Kenny Barton and wife Melissa of Harvest, Alabama; one sister, Oma Lee Armstrong of Lilburn, Georgia; five grandchildren, Suzanne Barton, Laurie Smothers, Mark Barton, Angela Barton and Michael Barton; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Chandler Smothers, Richard Smothers, Michael Barton, and Mark Barton.
The family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
The Ellen Barton Sharpe family would like to express a special "thank you" to Glenda Bang for her kindness, love and friendship, which she shared with their mother, Ellen Barton Sharpe.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Charleston Express on Mar. 18, 2019