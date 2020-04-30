Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Ethel Fingerhut
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ethel Fingerhut

Send Flowers
Ethel Fingerhut Obituary
Ethel Fingerhut
Ethel Fingerhut, 78, of Roland died Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Memorial service will be held at a later date at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Cremation Services in Fort Smith.
She is survived by two daughters, Sherri Stone and Teana Bailey; two sons, William Fingerhut and Charles Tann; two sisters, Irene Junejo and Patty Jones; 14 grandchildren; 32 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Express from May 2 to May 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Ethel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -