Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bob Neal & Son-Morrilton Funeral Service
5 Bruce Street
Morrilton, AR 72110
501-354-1638
For more information about
Evelyn Lear
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Lear
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Lear

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Lear Obituary
Evelyn Lear
Evelyn Rae (Rogers) Lear, of Conway, formerly of Plumerville, was born May 11, 1940, in Charleston, a daughter to Elmer Ray Rogers and Catherine Lorene (Gramlich) Rogers. Mrs. Lear passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the age of 78.
Mrs. Lear enjoyed spending time with her children, family and working.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Carl Preston Lear.
Mrs. Lear is survived by her sons, Buster Lear and wife Melissa of Greenbrier and Paul David Lear and wife Theresa of Plumerville; her daughter, Becky Shrum and husband Oscar of Conway; four sisters, Peggy Hammond of Charleston, Ruth Hatwig of Charleston, Vivian White of Lavaca and Joy Sewell of Charleston; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Plumerville Cemetery.
Service and arrangements were by Bob Neal and Sons Funeral Home, 5 Bruce St., Morrilton, AR 72110. (501) 354-1638.
Published in Charleston Express on Apr. 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now