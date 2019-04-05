|
Evelyn Lear
Evelyn Rae (Rogers) Lear, of Conway, formerly of Plumerville, was born May 11, 1940, in Charleston, a daughter to Elmer Ray Rogers and Catherine Lorene (Gramlich) Rogers. Mrs. Lear passed away Tuesday, April 2, 2019, at the age of 78.
Mrs. Lear enjoyed spending time with her children, family and working.
She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Carl Preston Lear.
Mrs. Lear is survived by her sons, Buster Lear and wife Melissa of Greenbrier and Paul David Lear and wife Theresa of Plumerville; her daughter, Becky Shrum and husband Oscar of Conway; four sisters, Peggy Hammond of Charleston, Ruth Hatwig of Charleston, Vivian White of Lavaca and Joy Sewell of Charleston; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Graveside service was held Saturday, April 6, 2019, at Plumerville Cemetery.
Service and arrangements were by Bob Neal and Sons Funeral Home, 5 Bruce St., Morrilton, AR 72110. (501) 354-1638.
Published in Charleston Express on Apr. 10, 2019