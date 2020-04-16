|
George Ann Neighbors
George Ann (Smithers) Neighbors, who resided in Paris, passed away Wednesday, April 15, 2020, in Paris. She was born March 28, 1938, in Benton to the late George and Geneva (Drennan) Smithers. She was 82 years old. George Ann was a retired rodeo stock contractor, time keeper and secretary for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association, International Pro Rodeo Association, Cowboys Regional Rodeo Association and the Arkansas Rodeo Association. She was also a former Saline County Rodeo Queen in 1955 and Miss Rodeo Arkansas in 1956. She attended First United Methodist Church in Paris.
She was loved by many. She worked hard and gave her all to her family and the rodeo world. She is taking her rest now in the loving arms of Jesus.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Carl Neighbors; a brother, Howard Curtis Smithers of El Centro, Calif.; and a nephew, Brandon Brooke of El Centro.
She is survived by a brother, John Smithers of El Centro; a sister, Janelle (Smithers) Hutter and husband William Hutter of Fort Smith; a stepson, Howard Neighbors and wife Sheila; and a grandson, Myles Neighbors. She also leaves behind a plethora of nieces and nephews from California to North Carolina, Amanda (Smithers) Brooke, Robert Smithers, Aliza Jones, Abby (Smithers) Carter, Allyn Smithers, Madeline (Smithers) Bratton and Sam Smithers; and five great-nieces and -nephews, Autumn, Lucas, Addi, Weston and Wade.
Celebration of life will be scheduled for a later date this summer. Interment will be at Fowler Cemetery at Paron at an undetermined date. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home.
Published in Charleston Express on Apr. 19, 2020