George Ann Neighbors

George Ann (Smithers) Neighbors, 82, of Paris died April 15, 2020, in Paris.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Brotherton Funeral Home Chapel in Charleston with burial at Fowler Cemetery in Paron.

She is survived by a stepson, Howard Neighbors; a sister, Janelle Hutter; a brother, John Smithers; and a grandchild.



