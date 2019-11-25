|
Glyn Taylor
Funeral service for E. Glyn Taylor was held Friday, Nov. 1, 2019, at Westminster Presbyterian Church in Lawton, Okla., with the Rev. Mark Henslee and Pastor Matt Kelly officiating. Burial with full military honors followed at Highland Cemetery, under the direction of Becker-Rabon Funeral Home in Lawton.
Edward Glyn Taylor, age 89, of Lawton, Okla., died Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019, at his residence. He was born Nov. 25, 1929, in Slate Springs, Miss., to E.L. "Fate" and Minnie Pearl (Clark) Taylor. He graduated high school in Derma, Miss., and joined the U.S. Army in October 1948, serving for 22 years. He served in Korea during the Korean War, served two tours in Germany and two tours in Vietnam during the Vietnam War. He earned the following awards: Korean Service Medal, United Nations Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal Good, Conduct Medal with five loops, Army Commendation Medal with First Oak Leaf Cluster, Vietnam Service Medal, National Defense Service Medal with one Oak Leaf Cluster, Combat Infantry Badge, Bronze Star Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Republic of Vietnam Gallantry Cross with Palm, Republic of Vietnam Campaign Medal with 60 Device, Air Medal and seven Overseas Service Bars. He retired from the Army as a CW3 on Sept. 1, 1970.
Glyn worked as an independent insurance agent until 1986. He married Patsy R. Hilliard of Charleston on Oct. 27, 1949, at Camp Chaffee. He was a longtime member of Westminster Presbyterian Church. He was a perpetual member of Masonic Lodge No. 540 and a perpetual member of the Guthrie Scottish Rite Consistory. He was also a lifetime member of York Rite in Edinburgh, Scotland. He received his 60-year membership award in the Masonic Blue Lodge. He was a member of India Shriners in Oklahoma City. He was also a lifetime member of the Disabled American Veterans.
Glyn was a skilled woodworker and very generous with his work. He had a great sense of humor and made and gave away hundreds of wooden round "tuits" because he enjoyed making others laugh. He loved all of his family and friends and will be greatly missed.
Survivors include his wife, Patsy of the home; three daughters, Patricia Ann Gaynes and husband Alex of Tucson, Ariz., Nancy Jeanette Seres and husband Frank Sr. of Lawton and Judy Gwyn Hervey and husband Mike of Elgin, Okla.; seven grandchildren, Christine, Sarah, Esther, Joshua, Carl, Tad and Molly; nine great-grandchildren and a soon to be born great-granddaughter; one brother, Carl Taylor of Copperas Cove, Texas; and one sister, Sarah Ann Stephenson of Ackerman, Miss.
Memorial contributions may be made to Westminster Presbyterian Church Memorial Fund, 7110 W. Gore Blvd., Lawton, OK 73505; or India Shrine Children's Transportation Fund, 3601 N.W. 36th St., Oklahoma City, OK 73112.
Published in Charleston Express on Dec. 4, 2019