Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Graveside service
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
1:30 PM
Hampton Cemetery
Grayson Beard Obituary
Grayson Beard
Grayson Lane Beard, infant son of Kaitlyn Brooks and Gregory Beard, died Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Little Rock.
Graveside service was held Friday, Oct. 11, 2019, at Hampton Cemetery, north of Branch, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by his grandparents, Barbara Shelley of Alma, Sheryl Creek and Sue and James Brooks, both of Van Buren; and his great-grandmother, Betty Creek of Van Buren.
Published in Charleston Express on Oct. 16, 2019
