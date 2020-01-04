|
Henry Hauser
Henry "Hank" K. Hauser, 97, of Charleston passed away Jan. 3, 2020. Hank was born Sept. 26, 1922, in Indianapolis to the late Henry Fred Hauser and Myrtle Irene Simpson Hauser. He was a member of CornerStone Free Will Baptist Church. He was a retired electrical engineering technician and a 21-year veteran of the U.S. Army, serving during World War II and the Korean and Vietnam Wars. He was past commander of Greenbrier Commandry No. 15, past district commander and life member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars and American Legion, past master of Masonic Lodge 42 in Greenbrier AFAM, member of Beni Kedem Temple in Charleston, W. Va., past high priest of Royal Arch Chapter No. 21 in Ronceverte, W. Va., life member of Knights of the York Cross of Honor 194, past worthy patron of the Eastern Star. He was a past president and past national director of the IZAAK Walton League and served on the Silver Haired Legislature Board in West Virginia for two years as a representative and two years as a senator. He was a graduate of the School of Hard Knocks at Alderson Broadus College in Philippi, W. Va., and a member of the Honorable Order of Kentucky Colonels. He was a member of Gideon's International and one of his most memorable sayings was "Jesus loves you."
He was preceded in death by his parents; two sons, Robert and William Hauser; and a sister, Nehna King.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife, Sue; a son, Michael and wife Jackie; a granddaughter, Heather Hauser Speer and husband Levi; two stepdaughters, Sharon Schmitt and Carol Erwin; a stepson, Robert Schmitt; and numerous stepgrandchildren and stepgreat-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at noon Tuesday, Jan 7, 2020, at Smith Mortuary. Burial with military honors will be at 2 p.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston. The Rev. Jimmy Cook will officiate.
Family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.
Donations may be made to Gideon's International — Greenwood Camp, P.O. Box 685, Greenwood, AR 72936.
Published in Charleston Express on Jan. 5, 2020