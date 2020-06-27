Henry Weymouth
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Henry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henry Weymouth
Henry Albert Weymouth, who resided in Ozark, died Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Nov. 13, 1941, in Wichita, Kan., to John Franklin Weymouth Sr. and Ora Dorothy (Stacy) Weymouth. He was 78 years old. Henry retired from Whirlpool in Fort Smith and was a Christian.
He was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Carl Dauzat; a daughter, Lori Dauzat; a brother, John Weymouth Jr.; and a grandson, Joshua Hancock.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Oneta (Anderson) Weymouth; a daughter, Karen Cagle and husband Charles of Ozark; a brother, David Weymouth of Houston; six grandchildren, Kevin Whitley, Christopher Langston, Cecil Hancock, Stephanie Dowdle, Eddie Cagle and Tammy Polly; 14 great-grandchildren; and four great-great-grandchildren.
Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Charleston Express from Jun. 27 to Jun. 29, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved