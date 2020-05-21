|
Homer Brown
Homer "Larry" Brown, age 74, passed away May 19, 2020, from natural causes. He was born June 4, 1945, in Lavaca to Homer and Leona (Hooper) Brown. Larry was a member of Second Baptist Church in Conway. He was employed by Kroger Co. for over 34 years. He enjoyed fishing, deer hunting, NASCAR and spending time with his family. He particularly loved being "Poppy" to his grandchildren.
Larry was preceded in death by his parents and a brother, Cary Michael Brown.
He is survived by his wife of almost 55 years, Wanda (McFerran) Brown; three daughters, Candee Tipton (Len) of Conway, Shandal Epperson (Denny) of Heber Springs and Micah Pryor (Tyler) of Conway; four grandchildren, Mitchell and McKenzie Epperson and Deacon and Canaan Pryor; a brother, Stanley Brown of Little Rock; an aunt, Louvenia Helm of Lavaca; as well as his nieces, nephews, many cousins and friends.
Graveside service was held Friday, May 22 at Oak Grove Cemetery, under the direction of Griffin-Leggett Funeral Home in Conway.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Conway Ministry Center, 701 Polk St., Conway, AR 72032 or online at www.conwayministrycenter.org; or The Harbor Home for Women, P.O. Box 416, Conway, AR 72033 or online at www.theharborhome.com.
Published in Charleston Express on May 27, 2020