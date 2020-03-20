Home

Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 24, 2020
3:00 PM
More Obituaries for James White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James White Jr.


1959 - 2020
James White Jr. Obituary
James White Jr.
James Edward White Jr., 60, of Charleston entered into rest on Monday, March 16, 2020, at his home. He was born Sept. 1, 1959, in Taipei, Taiwan. Jim was an electronic technician.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Baby Jane White (Ragland).
Survivors include his father, James Edward White Sr. of Charleston; a son, Daniel White of Jacksonville; a sister, Carol McFerran and husband Sam of Charleston; three nieces, Christina Slate of Midland, Stacy Wheatley of Lavaca and Melissa Burt of Charleston; six great-nephews; a great-niece; and a great-great-nephew.
Memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, March 24 at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
To place an online tribute, go to www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Charleston Express on Mar. 22, 2020
