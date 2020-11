Or Copy this URL to Share

Jason Allen

Jason Allen, 44, of Charleston died Nov. 16, 2020.

Memorial service was held Monday at Smith Mortuary. His body was cremated.

He is survived by his wife, Kimberly; a daughter, Taylor Allen; his parents, Carrol and Robin Allen; a sister, Breanne Allen; and a brother, Caleb Allen.



