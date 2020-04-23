|
Jim Wyatt
James "Jim" Charles Wyatt, of Fort Smith, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020, at home at the age of 80. Jim was born Sept. 22, 1939, in Charleston. He grew up in Branch and attended County Line Schools, where he graduated in 1957.
Upon his graduation, he earned a scholarship to play basketball at Fort Smith Junior College. He continued his education and basketball career at College of the Ozarks, where he graduated in 1961. After graduating from college, Jim married his high school sweetheart, Janie Daily, on Aug. 19, 1961. He began his coaching career that same year at Fourche Valley, coaching both the high school boys and girls basketball teams. He led the girls basketball team to their first state playoff appearance. He went on to Ramsey Junior High in Fort Smith, where he coached basketball, football and track for three years. In 1965, he joined the original Southside High School coaching staff as an assistant basketball and football coach. He was one of the four original Rebels. Working with head coach Ronnie Bateman, the team of 1965-66 won the conference championship, the first time they were eligible for the crown. Jim joined Coach Gayle Kaundart at Westark Community College in 1974 and coached five national tournament teams, including the 1981 NJCAA National Championship team. He was named athletic director at Westark in 1982, a position he held for 16 years. He retired from the college in 2003.
Jim enjoyed watching basketball, was an avid horseman and loved listening to Frank Sinatra, Ray Charles and Tony Bennett. He also enjoyed fishing and doing anything with his grandkids. Jim was a member of West Ark Church of Christ in Fort Smith.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, John Robert Wyatt Sr. and Dorothy (Chastain) Wyatt; two sisters, Shirley Cox and Alicia Wyatt; and a brother, John Robert Wyatt Jr.
He will be greatly missed by his wife of 58 years, Janie (Daily) Wyatt of Fort Smith; two sons, Darren Wyatt and wife Cyndi and Doug Wyatt and wife Karen, both of Fort Smith; a daughter, Missy Joyce and husband Jeb of Fayetteville; seven grandchildren, Amanda Wyatt, Jacob Wyatt, Hannah Wyatt, Hunter Joyce, Madison Wyatt, Abby Joyce and Luke Wyatt; a sister, Barbara Lovell of Branch; two brothers, William "Bill" Wyatt and wife Jackie of Van Buren and Phillip Wyatt and wife Nita of Clarksville; and many nieces and nephews.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 27 at Hampton Cemetery, located two miles north of Branch on Highway 41, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
In honor of Jim Wyatt, public viewing will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 1-6 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home in Charleston, with visitation on Sunday.
Pallbearers will be Jim Hamilton, Patrick Pruitt, Steven Wyatt, Michael Wyatt, Phillip Plunkett, James Wagoner, Jerry Glidewell and Billy Higgins.
A special thank you to Dr. Rabideau and Patty, Dr. Henry and Judy, Dr. Mehl and the Mercy cardiology staff for Jim's care.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Fort Smith Boys and Girls Clubs, 4905 N. O St., Fort Smith, AR 72903.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Charleston Express on Apr. 25, 2020