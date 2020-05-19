|
Jimmie Chancellor
Jimmie D. Chancellor, a resident of Greenwood, died Monday, May 18, 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 23, 1969, in Fort Smith to Buster and Margie (Salyards) Berry. She was 51 years old. Jimmie graduated from Charleston High School and received an associate degree in heating, ventilation and air conditioning. She was a homemaker and attended Harvest Time Church.
She is survived by her husband of 17 years, Robert Chancellor of the home; two sons, Joshua Daves of Fort Smith and Joseph Chancellor of Greenwood; a stepson, Coleman Chancellor; two stepdaughters, Megan Chancellor and Betty Chancellor; a sister, Pamela Rice and husband Randy of Lavaca; a niece, Jacklyn Smith of Lavaca; two nephews, Brian and Matthew Douglas, both of Lavaca; and two great-nieces, Anniston and Ellison Douglas, both of Greenwood.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, May 21 at Mount Hope Cemetery, north of Charleston, with the Rev. Deron Freeman officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Visitation with friends and family will be 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Robby Duncan, Danny Green, Gaylon Dahler, Hershel Douglas, Mason Sherwood and Linnie Hice.
Published in Charleston Express on May 20, 2020