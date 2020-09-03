Joe Hiatt
Joe S. Hiatt, 90, of Charleston died Aug. 31, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 2, 1930, in Charleston to H. Clyde and Eula Y. Hiatt.
Joe graduated from Charleston High School in 1948 before attending Fort Smith Junior College and Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. Later in his career, he completed degrees from Southwestern Graduate School of Banking at Southern Methodist University in Dallas and Harvard University in Cambridge, Mass., where he studied senior bank management.
In 1952, he wed Margie L. Moore, who would be his wife until her death in 2015. Joe began his career in banking at First National Bank of Fort Smith in 1954. A few years later, in 1957, they started their family. He decided to leave First National Bank and join his family's business, American State Bank of Charleston, where Margie had been employed for several years. They became partners in business as well as marriage. During their careers, they continued to invest in the business and eventually became majority shareholders of American Bancshares of Arkansas.
Over the next 40 years, Joe would serve as cashier, vice president, president and chairman of the bank. Concurrently, in the 1970s, he was a director and co-owner of First National Bank of Paris. During this time, he was a strong advocate of responsible, conservative banking practices. In 1967, Gov. Rockefeller appointed him to the State Bank Law Study Commission, which was responsible for the recodification of state banking laws through Act 179 of 1969. An active member of the Arkansas Bankers Association and American Bankers Association, he served on numerous committees and promoted the principles he believed to be in the best interest of the banking industry. He was instrumental in the creation of the Arkansas Bankers Bank, a cooperative which enabled community banks to operate more efficiently, and served as a founding director and the first chairman. In 1999, American State Bank was acquired by Simmons First National Bank of Pine Bluff, where he would serve as director and director emeritus until 2015.
In addition to a full professional life, Joe was committed to contributing through public service and civic involvement. After serving two years in the U.S. Army during the Korean War, he served 14 years in the Army Reserve and Arkansas National Guard. He was especially proud to have been called to active duty during the Little Rock Central High School integration crisis in 1957. Other public service contributions include mayor of the City of Charleston, chairman of the Charleston Centennial Committee, chairman of the South Franklin County Fair, president of the Charleston Chamber of Commerce, chairman of the Franklin-Logan County Economic Development Corporation, and a member of Sparks Regional Medical Center Advisory Board. He was a lifelong member and faithful supporter of First United Methodist Church in Charleston.
Never one to be idle, he enjoyed many pastime activities including fishing, hunting, golf and travel. He also officiated high school football for over 20 years. However, snow skiing, which he first attempted at age 54, became a passion. Continuing to ski for over 20 years, he never tired of watching his grandchildren and other novices experience the sport for the first time.
After retiring from banking, Joe renewed his interest in cattle ranching. He was actively involved in the daily management of the ranch until an accident in 2014 limited his ability to do so. However, his interest in the ranch never waned. He continued to monitor the herd, hay and feed requirements, and methods and equipment which would better the operation.
Although their business and personal lives focused greatly on Charleston, Joe and Margie wanted their children and grandchildren to explore new things which would enrich their lives. Joe was adamant that they would benefit greatly from experiencing the Smithsonian Institute or World's Fair Exposition, observing a session of Congress or the Senate, witnessing the launching of a nuclear battleship, visiting noteworthy sites in America or abroad, or embracing and appreciating new people, places and cultures.
In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by three brothers, Paul Hiatt, Bill Hiatt and Clyde L. Hiatt; and a sister, Lucille H. Phillips.
He is survived by his children, J. Sherman Hiatt II and Misty D. Hiatt, both of Charleston, and J. Clay Hiatt of Fort Smith; his grandchildren, April L. Newhart, Wendy M. Lovett and husband Shawn and Katherine O. Gage; his great-grandchildren, Alexis Grandison, Addison Newhart, Avery Lovett, Mason Newhart and Anna Kate Lovett, all of Charleston. He is also survived by a brother, Don Y. Hiatt and wife Rebecca of Charleston; his sisters-in-law, Venoma Hiatt Newhart of Memphis, Tenn., and Loretta B. Hiatt of Fayetteville; and many nieces and nephews.
His family wishes to gratefully acknowledge his caregivers, Kathy Sampley and JoAnn Neissl Woods, for their many years of compassionate and devoted care.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Cremation is under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home with a family inurnment at First United Methodist Church in Charleston.
Memorials may be made to Joe S. Hiatt Memorial Fund c/o Arkansas Community Foundation, Union Station, 1400 W. Markham St., Suite 206, Little Rock, AR 72201; or the charity of one's choice
.