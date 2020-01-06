|
John Dollman
John Robert Dollman, age 77, died Dec. 10, 2019, in Ridgecrest, Calif. He was born Feb. 10, 1942, in Fort Smith. He graduated from Charleston High School in 1960. He worked at Naval Air Weapons Station China Lake for 29 years and Holland and Lyons Mortuary for 20 years.
John and his wife Joan were married for 54 years. He was a loving husband and father. He was active in Ridgecrest Church of the Nazarene and the Masonic Lodge. He enjoyed camping and fishing with his family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Johnie and Ora Dollman.
John is survived by his loving wife, Joan of Ridgecrest; his children, Darlene Rowland (Alex) of Apex, N.C. and Michael Dollman (Kathleen) of Hanford, Calif.; his grandchildren, Tyler Rowland, Katie Rowland, Jeffry Dupree (Kayla), Joshua Dupree (Griselda), Crystal Parra, Jessica Dollman, Jayce Dupree (Tristin) and Amanda Dollman (Issiah); nine great-grandchildren; a sister, Lenora Chastain; and his nieces and nephews.
Arrangements were under the direction of Holland and Lyons Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Ridgecrest Church of the Nazarene, 571 N. Norma St., Ridgecrest, CA 93555.
Published in Charleston Express on Jan. 8, 2020