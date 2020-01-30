Home

Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
John Hornback

John Hornback Obituary
John Hornback
John Kennon Hornback, 55, of Strawn, Texas, died Monday, Jan. 27, 2020, near Branch.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
He is survived by two sisters, Kathlyn Freeman of Branch and Phebe Neal of Buffalo, Texas; a brother, Lee Hornback of Desdamona, Texas; and his biological father, Delton Allen of Oklahoma City.
Published in Charleston Express from Feb. 1 to Feb. 5, 2020
