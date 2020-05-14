|
Katherine Cobb
Kathy Kay (Kelly) Cobb, a resident of Cedar Hill, Texas, devoted wife, mother and grandmother, passed away May 8, 2020. She was born in Charleston. Upon graduating high school, she moved to Tulsa, where she met the love of her life, Michael Cobb. Their marriage of 54 wonderful years took them on adventures around the world for work and fun.
Kathy lived a full life as a dedicated mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed her weekly games of bridge and mahjong, reading, trips to the casino and traveling. Most of all, she loved her family and treasured every moment with them. She will be dearly missed and forever in their hearts.
She is survived by her husband, Michael; two sons, David Cobb and wife Pam and Jason Cobb and wife Stephanie; and three grandchildren, Matthew, Caroline and Maxwell.
Celebration of life memorial service will be scheduled at a future date. Arrangements are under the direction of Lone Star Cremation.
Published in Charleston Express on May 20, 2020