Larry Hill
Larry Glenn Hill, who resided in Caulksville, died Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born June 1, 1954, in San Antonio to the late Carl Lindell and Hilda Rhea (Kuykendall) Hill. He was 65 years old. Larry was a pharmacist for Walmart at numerous locations in Fort Smith and the River Valley. He previously worked for Walgreens and was also a pharmacist and pharmacy manager at the Paris Walmart for many years. He was a 1972 graduate of County Line High School, an Eagle Scout and a member of Caulksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
He is survived by his three brothers, Dr. Randy Hill and wife Cathy of Springfield, Mo., Bruce Hill of Bryant and Brent Hill and wife Cathy of Frisco, Texas; three nieces; three nephews; and two great-nieces. He is also survived by his best friend and companion who he loved very much, his dog, Toby Hill.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2019, at Caulksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church with the Rev. Bill Van Meter officiating. Burial will be at Caulksville Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston. Following the graveside committal service at the cemetery, the family would like to invite everyone back to the church fellowship hall for refreshments and finger foods.
Pallbearers will be John Earl Corley, Shane Cantrell, Allen Johnson, David Cox, Bill Hurley, Cody Hill and Phillip Wyatt.
The family will visit with friends 6-8 p.m. Monday at the funeral home in Charleston.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Caulksville Cumberland Presbyterian Church, P.O. Box 2, Ratcliff, AR 72951; or Caulksville Cemetery Fund, P.O. Box 10, Ratcliff, AR 72951.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com; or you can mail your tribute to the Hill family, P.O. Box 129, Ratcliff, AR 72951.
Published in Charleston Express on Sept. 22, 2019