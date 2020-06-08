Lena Reed

Lena Mae Reed, 84, of Fort Smith died Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in Gilbert, Ariz.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Haven Heights Baptist Church in Fort Smith with buriat at Holy Cross Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.

She is survived by two grandsons and three great-grandchildren.

Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. Wednesday at the church, prior to the service.



