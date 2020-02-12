|
|
Linda Donberger
Linda Leo Donberger, 79, of Charleston entered into rest on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, in Charleston. She was born Dec. 1, 1940, in Vesta, the daughter of the late Leo and Faye (Lively) Mainard. Linda was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston and a secretary for Farm Bureau for 30-plus years. She enjoyed volunteering at Mercy Hospital for several years after her retirement.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Johnny; and a son, Michael.
Survivors include a son, Gary Donberger and wife Karen of Charleston; six grandchildren, Ashley Seward and husband Nathan of Russellville, Chase Donberger and wife Jacqueline of Jay, Okla., Alyssa Coughran and husband Chris and Tessa Donberger, Devin Donberger and Zane Donberger, all of Charleston; and six great-grandchildren, Isabella, Avery, Colton, Ava, Emerie and Rylan.
Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston with interment at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Rosary will be said at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Smith Mortuary Chapel.
Memorials may be made to Greenhurst Family Council c/o Wade Posey, 5907 S. Highway 215, Charleston, AR 72933.
Published in Charleston Express on Feb. 13, 2020