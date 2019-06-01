|
|
Linda Moody
Linda Grace Moody, 70, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 15, 1948, in Fort Smith to Everett "Cotton" O. Hill and Mattie Bell (Shafer) Hill. She helped put her husband Bob through college by working in Russellville. Linda and Bob came back to Fort Smith, where she worked in management at the Fort Smith Athletic Club. She was a member of Rye Hill Baptist Church.
She was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Madelyn Neece Bohbrink; a brother, Jimmy Hill; and a sister, Nancy Arnold.
Funeral service will be 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at Rye Hill Baptist Church with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
She is survived by her loving family: her husband of 53 years, Bob of the home; a daughter, Michelle Niewald and her husband Andy of Fort Smith; a grandson, Jarrett Neece of Austin, Texas; two great-grandchildren, Bentley Neece and Emerson Bohbrink; and her grandson-in-law, Collin Bohbrink of Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be Dale Arnold, Mark Atkinson, David Burton, David Scherrey, Bill Coleman, Butch Basham, Ron Cox, Anthony White and Scott Fullbright.
Memorials may be made to Young Home, 8811 Young Home Drive, Fort Smith, AR 72916; or Maggie House, 1005 Second St., Charleston, AR 72936.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Charleston Express on June 5, 2019