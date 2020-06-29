Lucille Lee
1925 - 2020-06-28
Lucille Lee
Lucille Lee, 94, of Caulksville died Sunday, June 28, 2020.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial to follow at Garden of Memories.
She is survived by a stepdaughter, Mary Holland; a stepson, Eddie Lee; a sister, Leta Ringwald; a brother, Leonard Schreiner; and five grandchildren.

Published in Charleston Express from Jun. 29 to Jul. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
