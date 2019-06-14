|
Mae Clem
Mae Clem, 92, of Charleston passed away June 13, 2019, in Charleston. She was born in Branch on Oct. 16, 1926, to the late Roland and Ethel Howard and was married to the late Charles Clem Sr. on March 18, 1944. Except for a few years in California, Mae and Charles made Charleston their home since 1952. Mae was a member of First Baptist Church in Charleston for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Twila Jean; brother and sister-in-law, Leeman and Cathy Howard; and brother Windell.
She is survived by her son, Charles Clem Jr.; her grandchildren, Cara and Jason; and two great-granddaughters, Kaley and Parker, all of Little Rock.
Funeral service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Smith Mortuary. Burial followed at Garden of Memories, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Published in Charleston Express on June 19, 2019