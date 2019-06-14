Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 15, 2019
2:00 PM
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Mae Clem
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mae Clem


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Mae Clem Obituary
Mae Clem
Mae Clem, 92, of Charleston passed away June 13, 2019, in Charleston. She was born in Branch on Oct. 16, 1926, to the late Roland and Ethel Howard and was married to the late Charles Clem Sr. on March 18, 1944. Except for a few years in California, Mae and Charles made Charleston their home since 1952. Mae was a member of First Baptist Church in Charleston for over 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; daughter, Twila Jean; brother and sister-in-law, Leeman and Cathy Howard; and brother Windell.
She is survived by her son, Charles Clem Jr.; her grandchildren, Cara and Jason; and two great-granddaughters, Kaley and Parker, all of Little Rock.
Funeral service was held Saturday, June 15, 2019, at Smith Mortuary. Burial followed at Garden of Memories, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Charleston Express on June 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now