Maymie Rainwater
Maymie Alice Rainwater was born Aug. 31, 1919. She died Nov. 17, 2019, at the age of 100. She was the only child to Arthur and Mary Smith. She was married to Dugan Rainwater for 27 years and had three children, Arthur Leroy Rainwater, Mary Emme Lensing and Mary Jo Long. She had five grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren, plus all of her bonus Verkamp children. Needless to say she was loved by many.
Maymie was a jack-of-all-trades, she drove an ambulance at age 13, helped in the operating room with Dr. Bollinger at age 17 and went to floral school in Dallas and made many bows for her beloved community of Charleston. Maymie and her family moved to Jacksonville in 1959, where she continued in the floral business with R&R Florist for many years. She eventually went to work at the Jacksonville newspaper as their bookkeeper; anyone who knows her well, knows she balanced her checkbook to the penny no matter how long it took. She ended her jack-of-all-trades career selling infant clothing at JCPenny department store. Maymie's most cherished and favorite occupation, however, was that of grandmother. She was the most amazing grandmother and friend any child could have ever wanted. She never missed a football game, graduation or opportunity to play Kings in the Corner with her grandchildren. She moved back home in 1992. She wanted to be with the people she grew up with, the ones she loved and who loved her.
Maymie was an amazing, rebellious, honery, independent, loving woman. She lived to tell stories, give kisses and yell, "I love you!" Every afternoon, she could be found in her chair either eating ice cream or having her beloved martini. If she ever taught you the correct way to make her martini, consider yourself lucky and loved.
Maymie lived independently until the bitter end. This great feat was made possible by the family that loved her. We want to thank the Verkamps and Patricia Dutrich for loving and caring for her all of these years. You are truly a blessing. She loved this community and considered everyone one of her angels. She loved being the center of attention, so please come visit her one more time and be a part of the party and give her the attention we all know she cherished.
Funeral Mass will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019, at Sacred Heart Church in Charleston, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Visitation will be 5:30 p.m. Wednesday at Smith Mortuary with rosary to follow at 6:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Subiaco Abbey, 405 N. Subiaco Ave., Subiaco, AR 72865; or Sacred Heart Church, P.O. Box 1087, Charleston, AR 72933.
See you later alligator. After a while crocodile.
