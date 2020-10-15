1/1
Melvin Moore
Melvin Edward Moore, 70, of Bloomer departed this life on Tuesday evening, Oct. 13, 2020, and was ushered into the arms of his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ. He was born April 25, 1950, in Poteau to Dave Benjamin Moore and Lois Marcella Loggains Moore. He was their second child, out of four boys.
Melvin lived in the Bloomer and Lavaca area for many years, following the family's move to Arkansas from Oklahoma in 1962. He was taught by his parents to be a hard worker, a man of his word, a gentleman, and to honor God. He considered Hosanna Free Will Baptist Church to be his church home and church family as long as he was able to attend.
He worked for Industrial Oils Unlimited since 1990 as a sales representative. He loved his job, was highly liked and respected by his co-workers, and made a difference during the time he spent there. He loved to hunt and fish and his hobby was horse racing. He was a good businessman and along with his wife, Carol, was the owner of Bar M Feed and Farm Supply on Highway 22 in Bloomer. Melvin loved his family.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his mother-in-law, Wanda Brooks; and a sister-in-law, Linda Moore.
He is survived by his loving wife of 45 years, Carol (Cole) Moore; three daughters, Kim Cole and husband Michael of Lavaca, Laura Hodgens and husband Paul of Van Buren and Amanda Kay Moore of Fort Smith; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; three brothers, David H. Moore, the Rev. Randy V. Moore and wife Nancy of Charleston and Tony Leon Moore and wife Ronda of Vesta; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Oct. 16, at Hosanna Cemetery, 2107 Rice Loop, Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
Family visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Brendon Moore, Dalton Moore, Braden Webster, Justin Moore, Aaron Mowrey and Kevin Kiene.
Memorials may be made in Melvin's memory to Hosanna Free Will Baptist Church, 2107 Rice Loop, Charleston, AR 72933.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Charleston Express from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
OCT
16
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Hosanna Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home
32117 Highway 22
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-8202
