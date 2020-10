Or Copy this URL to Share

Nathan DeGross

Nathan DeGross, 56, of Subiaco died Oct. 14, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Thursday at Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.

He is survived by his companion, Kecia Lewis; a daughter, Bridney Morphis; a son, Jason Gardner; his mother, Anita Williams; four sisters, Angie Goulette, Pamela Barnett, Karon Willhite and Gyana Garner; and seven grandchildren.



