Nick Baumgartner
Nick Louis Baumgartner, who resided in Charleston, went to heaven in the early morning hours of Saturday, June 1, 2019, surrounded in love by his children and loving caregivers at Greenhurst Nursing Center. He was born Nov. 25, 1929, to Albert Baumgartner and Katie Minden Baumgartner of Charleston. He was 89 years old. He was married to Carolyn Jameson Baumgartner for 36 years until her death in 2004.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents and two sisters, Marie Hatwig and Catherine Wilhelm.
Nick was a truly genuine man, the kind of person others wanted to be like. He loved to tell jokes and put a smile on the faces of others. Nick was been a lifelong member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston and a member of the Knights of Columbus. He retired from Gerber Products Co. in Fort Smith. Nick had many friends and family who loved him for his sense of humor and fun-loving personality. He was truly an amazing man, husband and father.
Rosary service, with visitation to follow, will be said at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 4, 2019, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Charleston, with Deacon Mark Verkamp officiating.
Funeral Mass will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, with Father Norman McFall and Deacon Mark Verkamp officiating. Burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Charleston, under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston.
He is survived by his son, Michael Baumgartner and wife Heather of Charleston; two daughters, Sharon DeWitt of Charleston and Gail Watson and husband Raymond of Charleston; and five grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Kody Baumgartner, Jeff Dillard, B.J. Krallman, Jeremy Kengla, Hunter Kengla and Clay Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102; or Sacred Heart Catholic Church, P.O. Box 1087, Charleston, AR 72933.
To pay an online tribute, please visit www.brothertonbrothersfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Charleston Express on June 3, 2019