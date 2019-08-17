Home

Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019
10:00 AM
First Baptist Church
Branch, AR
2019 - 2019
Olivia Potter Obituary
Olivia Potter
Infant Olivia Jade Potter passed away Friday, Aug. 16, 2019, at Arkansas Children's Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Ronnie Potter; maternal great-grandfather, Bob Lovell; paternal great-grandparents, Ray and Betty Wimberly; and an uncle, James Cunningham.
She is survived by her parents, Justin and Megan Potter of Lavaca; a sister, Layna Potter of Lavaca; maternal grandparents, Willie and Debbie Cannon of Charleston; grandmother, Carol Cannon of Lavaca; paternal grandparents, Dan and Gena Deakins of Lavaca; maternal great-grandparents, Ronnie and Linda Case of Charleston; maternal great-grandmother, Donna Douglas of Barling; paternal great-grandmother, Ruby Potter of Panama; and numerous aunts and uncles.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 20, 2019, at First Baptist Church in Branch with Pastor Tim Hobbs officiating. Burial will be at Oak Valley Cemetery in Lavaca, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with friends and relatives 5-7 p.m. Monday at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Published in Charleston Express on Aug. 18, 2019
