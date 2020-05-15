|
Paul Bates
Paul D. Bates, 78, a resident of Branch, passed away Wednesday, May 13, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 23, 1941, in Mason City, Iowa, to W.L. and Lottie (Blado) Bates. Paul spent his working years as a boiler operator at Ace Comb in Booneville and then in maintenance at Booneville Human Development Center, where he retired after 15 years of service.
He was preceded in death by his parents and two brothers, John and Marvin.
Survivors include his wife of 29 years, Linda (Sarten) Teague-Bates of Branch; a son, Robert of California; two stepsons, Chris of Branch and Phillip of Little Rock; a stepdaughter, Becky of Florida; a stepgranddaughter, Darlene; four brothers, David of Oklahoma and Jimmy, Melvin and Thomas of California; and a sister, Darlene Self of California.
Graveside memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22 at Clark Chapel Cemetery with burial to follow, under the direction of Roller Funeral Home in Paris.
His online guestbook is available at www.rollerfuneralhomes.com/paris.
Published in Charleston Express on May 20, 2020