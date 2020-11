Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Paxton's life story with friends and family

Share Paxton's life story with friends and family

Paxton Herrera

Paxton Joel Cage Herrera, 21, of Pangburn died Oct. 30, 2020.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, Nov. 11, at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial at Hepseyby/Craft Cemetery.

He is survived by his parents, Keelie Jones and Joseph Herrera; two sisters, Mellow Hess and Victoria Herrera; a brother, Levi Hess; and his grandparents, Viola and David Jones and Carolyn Harrison.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store