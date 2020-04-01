Home

Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Peggy Hunter


1940 - 2020
Peggy Hunter Obituary
Peggy Hunter
Peggy Ann Hunter, 79, of Charleston passed away Sunday March 29, 2020, in Fort Smith. Peggy was born Dec. 4, 1940, to Charles and Willie Mondella Bull (Cook) in Charleston. Peggy worked in the cafeteria at Vista Health for many years.
She was preceded in death her husband Orville "Pud" Hunter; a grandchild, Taylor Phelps; and three siblings, Norma Corley, Bettey Harmon and Dennis Bull.
She is survived by two sons, Gary Hunter of Charleston and David Hunter and wife Tammy; four grandchildren, Brian Hunter and fiancée Gloria Taylor, Trenton Hunter, Hannah Hunter and Hallie Rainwater.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, April 4 at Morris Cemetery with the Rev. Jimmy Cook officiating, under the direction of Smith Mortuary.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at Smith Mortuary in Charleston.
Pallbearers will be David Hunter, Tammy Hunter, Gary Hunter, Brian Hunter, Trenton Hunter and Hannah Hunter.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuayrinc.com.
Published in Charleston Express on Apr. 2, 2020
