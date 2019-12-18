|
|
|
Ralph Bowen
Ralph Gale Bowen, 69, of Mulberry died Dec. 15, 2019.
Arrangements are under the direction of Brotherton Cremation Service in Fort Smith.
He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth; three daughters, Carla Johnson, Deb Jeremiah and Abby Sieberg; a son, William Bowen; four sisters, Fern Galas, Glenda Quinn and Pamela and Theresa Bowen; three brothers, Larry, Dennis and Curtis Bowen; 11 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren.
Published in Charleston Express from Dec. 19 to Dec. 25, 2019