Rebecca Goff

Rebecca LaDawn Goff, 47, of Charleston died Sept. 26, 2020.

Funeral service was held Wednesday, Sept. 30 at Life Church in Charleston with burial at Mount Hope Cemetery, under the direction of Brotherton Funeral Home.

She is survived by her husband, Kenneth; two daughters, LaDawn Cibik and Destiny Tucker; five sons, Casey Wilson, Corey Spears, Jacob and Dylan Tucker and Justin Goff; her father and stepmother, David and Pat Spears; three sisters, Tammy Spears, Rochell Aguilar and Regina Hawthorne; a brother, Tommy Spears; and four grandchildren.



