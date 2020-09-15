1/1
Richard Wingfield
Richard Len Wingfield, 67, of Little Rock passed away Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020, at his home. He was born Aug. 16, 1953.
Richard grew up in Charleston, where he played football and basketball. He attended the University of Arkansas. He lived a full life, loved to travel and could always be counted on for a funny one-liner. He followed politics closely, being that he grew up living next door to Dale Bumpers and his family. He also worked for Gov. David Pryor.
He worked in the hunting industry for many years, as well as various other sales jobs. Richard loved animals and volunteered at animal shelters later in his life. He was also an avid Razorbacks sports fan. He was very lucky to have had many meaningful friendships in his life.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ralph and Thelma (Penix) Wingfield.
He is survived by a daughter, Rachel Wingfield of Hot Springs; and a brother, Robert Wingfield of Barling.
Memorial service was held Friday, Sept. 18 at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston. Arrangements and cremation were under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.

Published in Charleston Express from Sep. 15 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
18
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Garden of Memories Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
700 Jefferson St
Van Buren, AR 72956
(479) 474-2523
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
2 entries
September 14, 2020
Going to miss my old high school friend.
Bill Hewitt
Friend
September 14, 2020
Worked with Richard at the 2020 Census office. He was a delightful man, funny, considerate, caring and kind. I will miss his cheerful attitude. My thoughts anfmd prayers are with his family.
Raymelle Greening
Coworker
