Home

POWERED BY

Services
Smith Mortuary Inc
22 N Greenwood
Charleston, AR 72933
(479) 965-2212
Resources
More Obituaries for Robert Waldron
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Robert Waldron


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Robert Waldron Obituary
Robert Waldron
Robert Waldron, 76, of Branch, passed away May 12, 2019. He was born Feb. 4, 1943, in Paris. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, a proud 1962 graduate and former employee of County Line School and a member of First Baptist Church in Branch. Robert was also very proud to have worked as a brick mason for 20 years for Ethan Beason Masonry. The greatest joys of his life were his children and being "Pa" to his grandchildren and great-grandbabies.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Raymond; mother, Della; and brother, Johnny Ray.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 57 years, Imogene (White) Waldron; two daughters, Tina Hurt and husband Kenton of Branch and Rhonda Campbell and husband Joey of Harrison; sister, Betty Tincher and husband Jim of Sand Springs, Okla.; grandchildren, Keith Hurt and wife Kristin of Branch, Kristi Robins and husband Scott of Branch, Brooke Carter and husband Rob of Harrison and Maggie Campbell of Harrison; four great-grandchildren, Kaylin and Lexi Carter and Rylan and Evie Rose Robins.
Funeral service was held Friday, May 17, 2019, at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial at Eubanks Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston. Brothers Ron Williamson and Tim Hobbs officiated.
Pallbearers were Kenton Hurt, Joey Campbell, Keith Hurt, Scott Robins, Rob Carter and Birley Flynn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maggie House, 1005 Second St., Charleston, AR 72933.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Charleston Express on May 22, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now