Robert Waldron
Robert Waldron, 76, of Branch, passed away May 12, 2019. He was born Feb. 4, 1943, in Paris. He was an avid St. Louis Cardinals baseball fan, a proud 1962 graduate and former employee of County Line School and a member of First Baptist Church in Branch. Robert was also very proud to have worked as a brick mason for 20 years for Ethan Beason Masonry. The greatest joys of his life were his children and being "Pa" to his grandchildren and great-grandbabies.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Raymond; mother, Della; and brother, Johnny Ray.
Left to cherish his memory is his loving wife of almost 57 years, Imogene (White) Waldron; two daughters, Tina Hurt and husband Kenton of Branch and Rhonda Campbell and husband Joey of Harrison; sister, Betty Tincher and husband Jim of Sand Springs, Okla.; grandchildren, Keith Hurt and wife Kristin of Branch, Kristi Robins and husband Scott of Branch, Brooke Carter and husband Rob of Harrison and Maggie Campbell of Harrison; four great-grandchildren, Kaylin and Lexi Carter and Rylan and Evie Rose Robins.
Funeral service was held Friday, May 17, 2019, at Smith Mortuary Chapel with burial at Eubanks Cemetery, under the direction of Smith Mortuary in Charleston. Brothers Ron Williamson and Tim Hobbs officiated.
Pallbearers were Kenton Hurt, Joey Campbell, Keith Hurt, Scott Robins, Rob Carter and Birley Flynn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Maggie House, 1005 Second St., Charleston, AR 72933.
Online condolences may be made at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Charleston Express on May 22, 2019