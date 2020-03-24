|
Sandra Cook
Sandra Kaye Cook, 69, formerly of Charleston, went to be with the angels on March 22, 2020, at Leisure Homestead in St. John, Kan. She was born April 9, 1950, in Oxnard, Calif., the daughter of Jimmy Cecil and Frances Louise Yarnell Colburn. She was united in marriage to Jimmy Lee Cook on Sept. 13, 1968 in Oxnard. He passed away Dec. 21, 2007. She moved from Arkansas to Larned in 2018.
She was a devoted Christian and loved the Lord, read her Bible every morning and relied on her faith to always get her through the tough times. She loved cooking, baking, doing stained glass, playing games, going to garage sales and was always a champagne fashionista with a beer budget. She was known as Nanny by her grandchildren and loved spending time with them. "It's our last pucky pucky Nanny, we love you!"
She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband and a brother-in-law, Jerry Allen Nuss.
Survivors include two daughters, Lee "L.A." Andra Cook Martin (Kevin) of Forks, Wash., and Candice "C.C." Cook Dunn (Garrick) of Charleston; a son, Christopher Cook of Edmond, Okla.; two sisters, her twin Candice "Candi" R. Nuss of Larned and Vicki Lee Colburn of Camdenton, Mo.; a brother, James "Butch" Colburn of Manistee, Mich.,; four grandchildren, Lillie Bohl Martin, Alex Bohl, both of Forks, and Julia Dunn and Della Rose Dunn, both of Charleston; two nephews, Brian Nuss (Kelly Giles) of Washington and Joshua Nuss (Lindsay) of Kansas; a niece, Erin Rudner, Missouri; two great-nephews, Colton Nuss and Levi Nuss; four great-nieces, Ameila Nuss, Maci Nuss, Jordan Stanton and Kylee McGuire; and a great-great-nephew, Holden Jennings.
Memorial service will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Beckwith Mortuary in Larded.
Memorials may be made to the Sandra Cook Memorial Fund or Kindred Hospice, both in care of Beckwith Mortuary, P.O. Box 477, Larned, KS 67550.
Published in Charleston Express on Apr. 1, 2020