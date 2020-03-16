Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Sandra Poor
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sandra Poor

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sandra Poor Obituary
Sandra Poor
Sandra Le Poor, 84, of Charleston passed from this life on March 8, 2020, in Barling. She was born July 30, 1935, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Paul and Helen Boynes Edward.
Sandra was the widow of Robert E. Poor. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mona and Bobette.
Sandra is survived by four children, LeRoy Clymer, Kurtis Clymer and wife Kay, Kelly Poor and Ivy Graciano; two sisters, Jean Weaver and Madge Neissl; a brother, Tommy Edwards; and six grandchildren, including America Smith and Kathleen Clymer.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
To leave an online memory, visit www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Charleston Express on Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sandra's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -