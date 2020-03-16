|
|
Sandra Poor
Sandra Le Poor, 84, of Charleston passed from this life on March 8, 2020, in Barling. She was born July 30, 1935, in Le Mars, Iowa, to Paul and Helen Boynes Edward.
Sandra was the widow of Robert E. Poor. She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Mona and Bobette.
Sandra is survived by four children, LeRoy Clymer, Kurtis Clymer and wife Kay, Kelly Poor and Ivy Graciano; two sisters, Jean Weaver and Madge Neissl; a brother, Tommy Edwards; and six grandchildren, including America Smith and Kathleen Clymer.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, March 17 at Hall Cemetery in Natural Dam, under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Published in Charleston Express on Mar. 17, 2020