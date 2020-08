Or Copy this URL to Share

Shanda Powers

Shanda Sue Powers, 57, of Lavaca died Aug. 1, 2020.

Memorial service was held Thursday. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Smith Mortuary.

She is survived by two sons, Tyler and Jeff Powers; her mother, Billie Sue Nixon; a brother, Gary Nixon; and four grandchildren.



