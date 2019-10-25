|
Shawn McCartney
Shawn McCartney, 46, of Charleston passed away Oct. 24, 2019. He was born Nov. 4, 1972, in Fort Smith. He was an avid fisherman and enjoyed hunting. He was a member of Charleston Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Christy Basurto; and his grandparents, Bob and Louise Dewitt and Paul and Ruth McCartney.
Left to cherish his memory are his parents, Jim and Pasty McCartney; a son, John McCartney and wife Emerald of Greenwood; two grandsons, Issac and Grayson McCartney; a granddaughter on the way, Kinsley McCartney; two nieces, Makaylee and Anna; and a brother-in-law, Reyes.
Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Smith Mortuary.
Online condolences may be at www.smithmortuaryinc.com.
Published in Charleston Express on Oct. 30, 2019